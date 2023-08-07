Reptile Joins Mortal Kombat 1 Roster

Fans can take control of Reptile once again in Mortal Kombat 1. While not as well-known as Scorpion or Sub-Zero, Reptile has been in the games since the beginning.

NetherRealm Studios’ latest trailer features a trio of new fighters entering the ring. Alongside the Syzoth (Reptile), we also have Ashrah and Havik. Sareena is also featured. However, she seems exclusive to the new gameplay mechanic — Kameo Fighter. In case you don’t know what that means, it’s basically like having a special move and partner at your disposal able to quickly jump in to deal some damage with the matter of a press of a button.

Reptile was the main focus of the trailer, which debuted at EVO on Sunday. The trailer also shared some sporadic story beats and more of what to expect in Mortal Kombat 1.

Even though there are so many different fighters it could’ve featured, NetherRealm choosing Reptile is a generally good thing as it confirms the importance of this fighter who’s been around since the beginning. Debuting in the original arcade cabinet as an unlockable fighter and making appearances in much of the MK franchise, his last fighting appearance was in Mortal Kombat X, noticeably absent from the previous entry of MK 11, only appearing as cameo appearances like within the Krypt or as a Shang Tsung transformation.