Microsoft Isn’t Opposed To Game Pass On PlayStation

After its controversial and long acquisition battle of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft has come forward to say it’s still interested in bringing Game Pass to PlayStation.

Xbox CFO Tim Stuart says during a Wells Fargo TMT Summit (thanks, Xbox Nerds) that it’s changing its strategy when it comes to Game Pass, wanting to now bring it to every screen that plays video games. Part of this change in strategy, though, includes rival consoles, like the PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.

It’d be a hard sell, at least while Jim Ryan’s there, for Xbox to convince PlayStation to let Game Pass end up on the console, after all, it already allegedly blocked Game Pass, and had previously shot down EA Access, which has since been rebranded to EA Play.

While it might look like a good deal for many, odds are PlayStation won’t bite, probably because it doesn’t like the potential for Xbox to poach fans with a service that can be seen as better than PlayStation’s own similar service.

“It’s a bit of a change of strategy. Not announcing anything broadly here, but our mission is to bring our first-party experiences [and] our subscription services to every screen that can play games. That means smart TVs, that means mobile devices, that means what we would have thought of as competitors in the past like PlayStation and Nintendo.”

