Microsoft Officially Owns Activision Blizzard

Microsoft was poised to close the controversial Activision Blizzard deal this week, and now, it’s public — Microsoft owns the developer. This triumphant success follows a year’s worth of legal rigmarole from battling Sony and offering up a 10-year COD contract to batting off FTC claims.

Finally, after all that, Phil Spencer took to Xbox Wire (thanks Xbox Nerds) on Friday to reveal the deal’s officially closed and that it will “learn, innovate, and continue to deliver on our promise to bring the joy and community of gaming to more people.”

Studios Microsoft now owns include major players including Infinity Ward, King Games, Activision, Sledgehammer Games, Treyarch, Toys For Bob, and more.

It’s a bittersweet conclusion to the deal, as Microsoft has gone on to shift around models — Bethesda couldn’t possibly have been so busy making Starfield that it never thought that it would bring the next Elder Scrolls to PlayStation — but we digress.

