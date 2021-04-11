  • Home
Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Goes Gold

April 11, 2021 Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger No Comments

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is officially gold. The news was announced by its project director, Mac Walters, over on Twitter. He also called the endeavor “quite a journey” and is taking some time to celebrate.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition was announced during N7 Day alongside their next ME game. The edition combines the first three games into one graphically – and generally – improved package. The game is complete with improvements like ditching the proximity melee in favor of a mapped button, rebalancing abilities, entering and exiting cover is now “more reliable,” and more.

Currently, Legendary Edition is scheduled to drop on May 14 to the PS4.

What do you think? Are you excited to don the persona of Commander Shepard again? Tell us below!

