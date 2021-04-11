Mass Effect Legendary Edition Goes Gold

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is officially gold. The news was announced by its project director, Mac Walters, over on Twitter. He also called the endeavor “quite a journey” and is taking some time to celebrate.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition has gone GOLD! It's been quite a journey – time to celebrate briefly. Maybe even dance a little… if that's you're thing. #MassEffect #Legendary pic.twitter.com/cvDmGjFrSi — Mac Walters (@macwalterslives) April 9, 2021

Mass Effect Legendary Edition was announced during N7 Day alongside their next ME game. The edition combines the first three games into one graphically – and generally – improved package. The game is complete with improvements like ditching the proximity melee in favor of a mapped button, rebalancing abilities, entering and exiting cover is now “more reliable,” and more.

Currently, Legendary Edition is scheduled to drop on May 14 to the PS4.

