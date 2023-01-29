Horizon Multiplayer Game Will Feature Cartoony Style

The under-wraps Horizon multiplayer project has been popping in and out of fashion for the last couple years. Guerrilla Games has been pretty hush-hush about it, but fans knew better, and with recent leaks allegedly showcasing 12 minutes of early development gameplay, it was all but confirmed. It appears, if the leaks are to be believed, it will look more like a Fortnite rather than the source games

The build was from 2020, which can be found on Reddit, so some fans have taken to speculating that it will release sooner rather than later. It’s hard to say whether that’s true or not, but if it was a build from 2020, it’s certainly had a fair while in the oven.

Earlier this month, it was reported co-developer Studio Gobo entered a partnership with Guerrilla to help expand the Horizon universe. While it wasn’t explicitly announced, there was that time Guerrilla revealed intentions to release a separate online project. This is likely the Horizon multiplayer game.

