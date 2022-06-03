Horizon Forbidden West Gets Big Free Update

Just because Horizon Call of the Mountain’s dropped some fresh news during the recent State of Play, doesn’t mean that Guerrilla Games is done with Horizon Forbidden West, which launched back in February. Instead of moving onto the next big thing, Guerrilla’s releasing a big update free for all Forbidden West owners that will include two much requested features.

Of course, there’s some quality-of-life improvements like the transmog feature, which lets players customize cosmetics of equipped gear, and the ability to reset and redistribute points should you choose to do so. The big updates, though, come in the form of two highly requested features, those being a harder difficulty that the dev’s dubbed “Ultra Hard” Mode and a New Game+ feature.

To top off the update, they even added more trophies to keep track of feats done in the new harder difficulty. Players don’t even have to wait, the free Horizon Forbidden West update is available right now.

