Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 Sales Increase Again

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger

Sony’s day-and-date PS5 and PC launch, Helldivers 2, is still selling incredibly well as it enters its third week on the market. Normally, sales start to taper off, but we guess this multiplayer focused shooter is gonna stay alive and kicking for a bit longer.

Circana analyst Mat Piscatella reports on Twitter that the game’s sales continue to rise in the US, leading to an “inverse decay curve” situation, where the game continues to sell even after the period that it should start declining. Considering its warm reception and it being a PlayStation game that also launched on PC, we can’t really say it’s that shocking that it has a bit more lasting power than the run-of-the-mill Ubisoft game or EA epic.

The positive word of mouth of Arrowhead Game Studios’  title has also definitely helped, considering the game lacked a full marketing campaign, plus it’s refreshing seeing a AAA studio-backed game retailing for below even $60 at this time.

What do you think? Are you surprised sales are on the rise again or was the writing on the wall this whole time? Let us know below!

