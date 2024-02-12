Menu Close

Helldivers 2 “Blows Through” Estimates

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger 0 Comments

Arrowhead Game Studio CEO Johan Pilestedt has revealed Helldivers 2 has sold around a million copies. Bearing in mind, the game hasn’t even been out for a week.

On Twitter (via Insider Gaming), Pilestedt responded to a comment claiming the game hasn’t breached 500K sales, so it’s all too possible for it to play second fiddle to Palworld as its Steam sales rise again. He described the current top spot gap as “very large.”

Responding to another comment centered around Sony’s decision to almost never disclose sales numbers, he notes that the game is blowing through estimates at the very least.

