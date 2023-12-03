Grand Theft Auto 6 Footage Leaks Ahead Of Reveal

Allegedly, footage of Grand Theft Auto 6 has surfaced on social media only days ahead of Rockstar Games dropping the game’s first trailer.

According to a report from GTABase, the leak stems from an employee’s son, though of course it’s difficult to really confirm this, nor the leak itself. It’s only a few seconds of footage, and so far, Rockstar has stayed quiet about the leak. If true, it’s really sad that a kid would put their parent’s livelihood at a major game developer — and potentially the industry itself — at stake for some clout on social media. Alternatively, it could someone posing as a Rockstar employee’s kid.

Of course, this is all rumors, including the footage itself, but considering how close we are to the first trailer and how the footage lines up with previous leaks, it isn’t too far-fetched.

BREAKING: In a totally unexpected turn of events, it appears the ‘leaked’ footage has come from the son of a Rockstar Games employee. pic.twitter.com/T8oyT42hSE — GTABase.com (@GTABase) December 2, 2023

