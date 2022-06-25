God Of War Ragnarok News Possibly On The Horizon

God of War Ragnarok has yet to find a concrete and confirmed release date, only ever getting rated, but it’s possible that it’s about to change. Of course, we’ve said this many times as rumors flutter about and basically each time, it turns out to be bogus, this is especially true as we’ve seen a new leaker give info about potential news about the IP over on Twitter.

Despite being new to the scene, reputable industry insider, Tom Henderson, clung onto the anonymous leaker’s binary message, which spells out June 30 on Twitter. It’s hard to really understand whether the rumor is real or not. There are reports of Sony doing another State of Play slated for the end of the month, so a June 30 showcase would be plausible.

It looks like we have our date for some God of War announcements. June 30th. https://t.co/iOzUA4oQbp — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) June 24, 2022

On top of that, God of War Ragnarok is kinda Sony’s new big thing with everyone’s eyes locked squarely on their next move. We still haven’t seen much of the highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 entry, but Santa Monica Studio continues to chant that it’s still coming this year while also refraining from releasing more.

Really, a State of Play would be a good idea to at least satiate peoples’ appetite for new info about the game. Not gonna say it’s going to happen, but we can all hope.

