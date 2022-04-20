  • Home
  • News
  • New God Of War Ragnarok Details Are "Not Ready To Share"
God of War Ragnarok

New God Of War Ragnarok Details Are “Not Ready To Share”

April 20, 2022 Gabe Reisinger No Comments

It’s been four years since the launch of the reboot of the high-selling God of War 2018. Naturally, this is something to celebrate and Santa Monica Studio took to Twitter to gleefully thank fans for their support and share a message from Cory Barlog that while they haven’t said much about it, God of War Ragnarok still has nothing to report.

This might be disappointing to some, but they’ve at least not delayed the title as of yet and is still on-track for a 2022 release. God of War Ragnarok is the sequel and finale of Kratos and Atreus’ Norse saga. In it, players will have to head to the Nine Realms in order to seek answers and prepare for the great battle of Ragnarok.

This article is also published as a forum topic here »
About

I'm PSX Extreme's managing editor and one of the first to nab a PS5 on the team. While not writing about PlayStation, I like to write about gaming as a whole and the entertainment industry. I still smash my head on a keyboard and words come out. Twitter | Send tips

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments