New God Of War Ragnarok Details Are “Not Ready To Share”

It’s been four years since the launch of the reboot of the high-selling God of War 2018. Naturally, this is something to celebrate and Santa Monica Studio took to Twitter to gleefully thank fans for their support and share a message from Cory Barlog that while they haven’t said much about it, God of War Ragnarok still has nothing to report.

4 years ago, God of War (2018) released! We’re grateful to all of you who joined Kratos and Atreus on their journey, and we’re so proud of the team who worked to bring it to life. While we’re not ready to share an update about what comes next, here’s a quick message from Cory! pic.twitter.com/Z5PHpKQppY — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) April 20, 2022

This might be disappointing to some, but they’ve at least not delayed the title as of yet and is still on-track for a 2022 release. God of War Ragnarok is the sequel and finale of Kratos and Atreus’ Norse saga. In it, players will have to head to the Nine Realms in order to seek answers and prepare for the great battle of Ragnarok.

