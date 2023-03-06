God Of War Ragnarok Dubbed BAFTA’s Most Nominated Game Ever

Santa Monica Studio’s God of War Ragnarok is apparently the most nominated game in BAFTA Games history since its launch in 2004.

As reported by VGC, God of War Ragnarok, which pulls players back in the role of Kratos and his son, Aetreus, the game has been nominated for 14 awards. Among those awards include Best Game Narrative, Game Design, Music, Best Game, and more.

Santa Monica’s latest entry closing the Norse Saga chapter of Kratos’ adventure will once again standoff against what feels like its worst enemy — Elden Ring — while also fighting Cult of the Lamb, Stray, Marvel Snap, and Vampire Survivors for another coveted Best Game award.

It’s also combating Horizon Forbidden West, Stray, Immortality, and Elden Ring for the only category voted by the public, EE Game of the Year. God of War Ragnarok recently won Players’ Choice’s Best PS5 Game earlier this year. We’ll have to wait and see what games come out on top at this year’s BAFTA event on March 30.

