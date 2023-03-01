God Of War Ragnarok Wins Players’ Choice’s Best PS5 Game

While most other award shows have dubbed Elden Ring the top dog, it seems as expected PlayStation’s Players’ Choice Awards gave the Santa Monica Studio game a taste of victory. The Game Awards, Golden Joystick, Japan Game Awards, and more all favored the FromSoftware game for last year’s coveted Game of the Year title.

PlayStation’s award showcase, which admittedly might have some skew to it, is primarily driven by voters’ choices in the categories they voted in. After months of waiting, the results are in on the PlayStation Blog. It seems God of War Ragnarok was a cut above the other games in the Best PS5 Game category — Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, and Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut.

Of course, there’s debate on how valid this could seem as Elden Ring has a wider net of players since its multiplatform, but it is a good win for those who felt the swan song of the Norse Saga was snubbed out of Game of the Year.

