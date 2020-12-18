GameStop To Refuse Cyberpunk 2077 Refunds, Redirects Customers To CDPR

There is no way around it – the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 (Read our Rundown here) is a huge mess. From game-breaking glitches to seizure-inducing sequences, CD Projekt RED certainly had the right idea by acknowledging and telling people it’d get better. With that message, though, the studio also noted fans could request a refund if they don’t want to wait for the game to be patched properly.

In and of itself, this rocked a ton of boats as digital and physical retailers were affected. Obviously, this includes one of the largest chains, GameStop. Well, according to a report from VICE Games, the retail chain is instructing its associates to direct unsatisfied customers back to CDPR, according to an internal memo.

This supposed patch for the 21 also lines up with the last day to contact CD Projekt RED for a refund.

This isn’t the first snag fans ran into when seeking out a refund. PlayStation fans had to complain about jumping through the hurdle of its download policy. That said, it ended with the game completely pulled from the Store for the time being and refunds issued to all the unsatisfied customers.

