Free God of War Ragnarok DLC Arrives Today

God of War Ragnarok’s free Valhalla DLC launches today. Yes, you heard that right. However, it may have only been announced this past weekend at the Game Awards, which saw Larian Studio’s Baldur’s Gate 3 take the top honor.

Amongst the industry celebration, Santa Monica Studios dropped a reveal trailer for God of War Ragnarok’s upcoming DLC. The announcement took a few by surprise, despite reports that the studio had been working on an expansion for the game and it would likely be revealed at December’s award show.

What may have caught more people off-guard is the fact that Valhalla DLC is a roguelite set (surprise, surprise) in Valhalla. The free expansion sees Kratos explore Valhalla alongside Mimir as they fight their way through the realm in a personal journey set after the events of Ragnarok. The studio did confirm that the expansion would be accessible without completing the game, but if you were to dive in before completing the story, you’d encounter spoilers for the base game.

Playing through Valhalla will present players with many choices such as with weapons to focus on or runic attacks to progress with. The game will have you building towards strengthening the combat choices in each run, but also earning points towards more permanent rewards. Armor in Valhalla has been confirmed to be appearance only, so feel free to flash off whatever style works for you.

Aside from the combat choices, Valhalla will also have the option of five difficulty settings to really test your mettle, with each difficulty option offering a greater challenge but also greater rewards for your effort.

Are you excited by the prospect of a God of War-themed Rogue-lite? Or are you just happy that there’s more Demi-God goodness to be had once again in Ragnarok? Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments below.