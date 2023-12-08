Baldur’s Gate 3 Wins Game Of The Year

The Game Awards has come to a close with an epic orchestra piece as Baldur’s Gate 3 takes home the coveted Game of the Year award. We can’t say we’re surprised largely due to all the awards it’s won across the event — Best RPG, Players Voice, Best Multiplayer, and Best Community Support.

As the orchestra settled, Wonka actor Timothée Chalamet dropped the news — Larian Studio’s latest RPG release took home the biggest award it could, beating out Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4, Alan Wake 2, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder as this year’s Game of the Year.

Bert Van Semmertier, Joa Chim, Jason Latino, and Swen Vincke took the stage to thank the game’s supporters and the team that made it all possible, while commemorating the win to those who passed away, as the game was the studio’s “COVID game.” But, standing there in a full suit of armor, holding the coveted trophy, must make all the struggles it had to get there worth it in the end.

What do you think? Do you agree with the Game of the Year? Let us know below!