God Of War Ragnarok Expansion To Be Revealed “Soon”

Santa Monica Studio’s God of War Ragnarok will supposedly see an expansion revealed “soon” that is said to be akin to Spider-Man: Miles Morales in scope.

Reputable Spanish publication Areajugones (via PSLS) reports that its vetted sources are saying this expansion will be revealed soon. The outlet reckons it’ll be during this year’s The Game Awards in December. Of course, this is all speculation and rumors, but if true, this aligns with other rumors that smaller releases are going to be Santa Monica’s lifeline between bigger launches.

Now, it’s important to know that the source didn’t specify how the expansive expansion would be revealed, but if anything, we’d hedge our bets closer to a tandem announcement, with a PS Blog post a couple of days early and then a cinematic teaser during the end-of-the-year ceremony.

