Firesprite Vows To Be A “Creative Powerhouse”

Following a move to a new office, PlayStation Studios subsidiary, Firesprite, is vowing to become a “creative powerhouse” for its parent.

The studio made this lofty goal public during a Thursday post about the studio’s new, flashy office in Liverpool.

The studio has yet to put out a solo project under the PlayStation Studios banner so far, but it was an essential helper in the production of Horizon: Call of the Mountain alongside Guerrilla Games.

Since its acquisition in 2021, the studio has grown significantly, boasting 250 developers. It’s also not too hard to see the studio achieving its goals with a horror game supposedly in its future as well as a shooter. It’s also supposedly working on a new entry to the Twisted Metal franchise.

