Firesprite
| | |

Firesprite Vows To Be A “Creative Powerhouse”

ByGabriel Stanford-Reisinger

Following a move to a new office, PlayStation Studios subsidiary, Firesprite, is vowing to become a “creative powerhouse” for its parent.

The studio made this lofty goal public during a Thursday post about the studio’s new, flashy office in Liverpool.

The studio has yet to put out a solo project under the PlayStation Studios banner so far, but it was an essential helper in the production of Horizon: Call of the Mountain alongside Guerrilla Games.

Since its acquisition in 2021, the studio has grown significantly, boasting 250 developers. It’s also not too hard to see the studio achieving its goals with a horror game supposedly in its future as well as a shooter. It’s also supposedly working on a new entry to the Twisted Metal franchise.

Similar Posts

Final Fantasy XII Preview

ByChris-Faylor

Of all the different genres, RPGs are the type of game every journalist fears covering during E3. With its flashing lights, blaring music, and attractive women all vying for your attention, E3 is certainly a unique experience. Hopping from booth to booth, kiosk to kiosk, all the games eventually run together as you try to…

|

Pac-Man 256 Coming To PS4, Xbox One, And PC On June 21

ByDrew-Constantino

Get ready for some nostalgia. Pac-Man is heading back to consoles! Publisher Bandai Namco announced today that it is bringing Pac-Man 256 to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on June 21. This is the same game that developer Hipster Whale produced for smartphones and tablets in 2015, but it is getting a new multiplayer…

PlayStation Now Adds GTA, Final Fantasy X/X-2, John Wick Hex, And More
| |

PlayStation Now Adds GTA, Final Fantasy X/X-2, John Wick Hex, And More

ByGabriel Stanford-Reisinger

Sony is raring to launch its next batch of PlayStation Now games, which includes 1/3 of the GTA Definitive Edition, John Wick Hex, and more.

PS5 Sales Surge In European Countries, Xbox Not So Much
| | |

PS5 Sales Surge In European Countries, Xbox Not So Much

ByGabriel Stanford-Reisinger

The European market seems to prefer Sony’s flagship console as PS5 sales rise greatly in select countries.

Hitman 3 Dev Aims To Do DLC, Needs To Define It First
| | | | |

Hitman 3 Dev Aims To Do DLC, Needs To Define It First

ByGabriel Stanford-Reisinger

IO Interactive isn’t quite done with Hitman 3 as they plan on releasing DLC, they just need to hammer out what it will entail.

Games That Top Your Tear-Jerker List?

ByBen-Dutka

Growing up, video games really weren't capable of eliciting heavy emotion. At least, not from me. There was only so much tugging on the heartstrings those old pixelated characters could manage, you know? But when stories really started to become a driving point in the industry, we began to see some really effective narratives. There…

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments