Elden Ring Tops 23 Million Copies Sold

Since debuting early 2022, FromSoftware’s Elden Ring has topped 23 million copies sold, and that’s not even accounting for June-bound Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. The numbers account for physical and digital sales across all platforms.

As reported by IGN, Bandai Namco issued an update about the game’s sales, which back in 2023, was floating around 20 million, so within that timeframe it’s totaled at least three more million. It’s actually just shy of the impressive sales number of Hogwarts Legacy, which is around 24 million.

Even though FromSoft popularized a genre with Demon’s Souls, Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and its proceeding titles, Elden Ring hit different, blowing others out of the water and becoming the developer’s most successful game. Considering we’ve got a DLC on the horizon, we imagine this number will grow.

