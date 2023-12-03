Elden Ring Expansion Is Still “A Little While Yet” Away

It sounds like Elden Ring fans have a while to wait before Shadow of the Erdtree makes a proper debut, as the expansion is still “a little while yet.” Last we heard, the award-winning game’s expansion was developing smoothly.

Speaking with Game Watch (via PCGamesN), FromSoftware vet Yasuhiro Kitao explained that the expansion is still a ways away, comparing it to Bloodborne’s expansion, complete with new battles and characters to interact with. Regardless, progress is going well — it just needs more time before release.

The outlet mentions how some Steam backend stuff have changed to make note of Shadow of the Erdtree, which conveniently lines up with The Game Awards right around the corner, so it’s possible something might be revealed then, but with this Kitao’s comment, it wouldn’t make a lot of sense to say that and then turn around and reveal more.

