Elden Ring DLC Development Going “Smoothly”

FromSoftware’s parent company, Kadokawa, has provided an update to Elden Ring‘s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, stating its development is running “smoothly.” Meanwhile, the Japanese dev is still staffing up for multiple new unannounced projects.

During a recent Q&A (via VGC), it discussed how the DLC’s development is going, but also refrained from giving any sort of hint as to when a release date could be revealed.

The award-winning FromSoft game was confirmed to be getting a DLC back in February, but much of its details are shrouded in mystery.

“The release timing of DLC for Elden Ring has not yet been announced, but development is proceeding smoothly […] We are currently working hard on the development of DLC for Elden Ring but we have not announced a release date at this time.”

