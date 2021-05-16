Dying Light 2 To Have More To Do Than Precursor

Development has been rocky for Dying Light 2, not saying it’s halted entirely, it’s just been rough for developers as many have left or been given the boot. But, to provide some positive vibes, Techland’s been dropping some AMA vids to answer questions and ease concerns when it comes to its development.

When asked about the vastness of its open world and how it compares to its precursor, associate producer Julia Szynkaruk made the boisterous claim that the game will offer up to do, including exploring new areas and new encounters.

“Yes, there will be a lot more open world events in Dying Light 2. Not only will we have a living world with encounters all over, but also you will be able to explore new locations, such as GRE Quaratines or Dark Places.”

Elsewhere in the video, Tymon Smektala explained that you cannot remain neutral in terms of faction or make efforts to be an enemy to all as the world they built is too brutal and they don’t want you dying in a matter of minutes.

“You have to understand that our world is extremely brutal, extremely primal, full of threats and conflicts. So, if you have no allies, you basically die very quickly — and we don’t want you to die very quickly, and we also want you to make a decision, we also want you to make a statement. So a lone wolf option is not available, you will have to decide if you want to play with those guys or the other ones.”

Unfortunately for fans, Dying Light 2 still doesn’t have a release date following its delay early 2020, but is supposed to be launching sometime this year, but we’ll have to wait and see.

