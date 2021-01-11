Dying Light 2 Dev Promises “Good News” Soon

Techland is adamant that good news is coming for those waiting for Dying Light 2 in light of its narrative designer leaving. Pawel Selinger, the narrative designer for the zombie-themed title, left the company in what some saw as abrupt.

Obviously, this was planned and a replacement was even lined up since October, but with him leaving, some feared the news meant the game’s progress was hindered, which Techland tried to stamp out and assure fans that good news is coming “soon.”

Dying Light 2 is still in the works and has been for quite some time. Its announcement was in the form of a trailer back in 2018. Evidently, the studio issued a delay in early 2020 and hasn’t made a peep about when we could see the dead spring to life again.

