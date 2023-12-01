Dragon’s Dogma 2 Earmarked As Capcom’s First $70 Game

Capcom’s upcoming single-player action-RPG, Dragon’s Dogma 2, is going to be the studio’s first $70 base game after shying away from adopting the new price. This shouldn’t come as a surprise as studio President Harushiro Tsujimoto believes that game prices are too low and that raising prices is a “healthy option” for the industry, as tech advances and game dev costs rise.

As reported by Eurogamer, Dragon’s Dogma 2, a sequel to its 2012 adventure, will have a $70 base game and an $80 deluxe version. Deep down, we knew it would happen, but here’s hoping that the game actually will live up to its asking price when it launches on March 22, 2024.

