Dragon’s Dogma 2 Earmarked As Capcom’s First $70 Game

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger

Capcom’s upcoming single-player action-RPG, Dragon’s Dogma 2, is going to be the studio’s first $70 base game after shying away from adopting the new price. This shouldn’t come as a surprise as studio President Harushiro Tsujimoto believes that game prices are too low and that raising prices is a “healthy option” for the industry, as tech advances and game dev costs rise.

As reported by Eurogamer, Dragon’s Dogma 2, a sequel to its 2012 adventure, will have a $70 base game and an $80 deluxe version. Deep down, we knew it would happen, but here’s hoping that the game actually will live up to its asking price when it launches on March 22, 2024.

What do you think? Are you going to buy Dragon’s Dogma 2? Have you played the original? Let us know below!

About the Author: Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger

Gabriel’s the main news man and Managing Editor for PSX Extreme. He’s got half a decade of journalism experience and over a decade of PlayStation experience. Twitter

