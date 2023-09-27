Capcom President Says Game Prices Are “Too Low”

Capcom president Harushiro Tsujimoto appears to think game prices are “too low” as wages increase and dev costs raise, too. At this time, the Monster Hunter developer has starved away from releasing games at the new industry standard of $70.

A report from Nikkei (via Kotaku) revealed that he believes raising game prices is a “healthy option” for the industry. It wasn’t until the more widespread adoption of current-gen hardware over the last year or two that developers began offering AAA games at the raised price.

A lot of studios jumped on the bandwagon. Heck, Nintendo did for Tears of the Kingdom, but it claims to it hasn’t shown signs of flaunting that price around since. Capcom was more wary, sticking what it knew worked — $60 — even to its latest releases, but with this revelation, it’s possible that it, too, might start releasing games for $70.

“Development costs are about 100 times higher than during the Famicom era, but software prices have not gone up that much. There is also a need to raise wages. Considering the fact that wages are rising in the industry as a whole, I think raising unit prices is a healthy option for business. Just because there’s a recession doesn’t mean you won’t go to the movie theater or go to your favorite artist’s concert. High-quality games will continue to sell.”

What do you think? Do you think Capcom’s gonna start releasing games for $10 more? Let us know below!

