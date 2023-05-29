Dragon’s Dogma 2 Isn’t Adding Co-Op, Guys

Despite billing itself as a single-player experience from day one, speculation has risen pondering whether or not Dragon’s Dogma Online has led to Dragon’s Dogma 2 including co-op.

Of course, the answer is no, a simple search on the game’s website labels it as a single-player game, but it isn’t hard to see why fans of the precursor could think a co-op feature is on the horizon. 2012’s Dragon’s Dogma certainly felt like it wanted to include some sort of multiplayer but settled for AI companions instead. This left the main game without any multiplayer functionality.

In 2015, Capcom unveiled an MMO in the game’s universe, but that never came to the West and shuttered for good in 2019. Because of this, fans may want to see a return to playing with their friends, but simply put, Dragon’s Dogma 2 just isn’t gonna be it.

