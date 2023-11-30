Cyberpunk 2077’s Getting One Last Major Update After All

Next week sees the release of Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, and with that comes a new update featuring new gameplay mechanics. CDPR previously said 2.0 and Phantom Liberty were going to be the last major updates for the game as the Polish dev turns its head to Project Orion.

The Cyberpunk 2077 team announced this new update on Twitter, detailing how 2.1 will feature “hotly” anticipated gameplay elements. We’re not sure if this encompasses mechanics that didn’t make the cut in the final game, which were plentiful, or if it’s new stuff that the community voiced.

Tomorrow, senior community managers Alicja Kozera and Amelia Kołat will be sitting down with Producer Monika Janowska and Quest Director Paweł Sasko to go into more detail about what we can expect. The update will come free of charge. It launches on the same day as Ultimate Edition — December 5.

