CDPR Exec Explains Why Phantom Liberty Will Be Cyberpunk 2077’s Only Expansion

Phantom Liberty, the first and seemingly only expansion to CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 (read our PC review), is due out this month, and there’s a reason it’s the only one planned. Supposedly, it’s not because of the game’s sales or critical performance.

During a recent investors Q&A (via VGC), SVP of business development Michał Nowakowski was questioned about why the company isn’t making more than expansion. As he says, it’s not because of unsatisfactory sales, but rather a technological reason. The team is moving away from the Red Engine in favor of Unreal, which the company signed a 15-year contract with early last year.

Phantom Liberty promises to overhaul how the game is played when it releases on September 26.

Full CDPR Statement

“The decision has actually been made. As we have announced a long time ago, we’re not going to make a second or third expansion. This is the only expansion of the game, and it has nothing to do with the numbers and how satisfied or not we are with sales or anything of the kind. It’s a technological decision to be honest. This is the last time we’re working on the Red Engine for the time being at least, and in the foreseeable future as you know we are working on the Unreal Engine from Epic. This was one of the key reasons why we decided this was the only one.”

