Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Tops 4.3 Million Sales

Cyberpunk 2077’s expansion — Phantom Liberty — has topped 4.3 million sales, marking an “important achievement” considering CD Projekt Red’s franchise plans. It sold like hotcakes in its first week, so this shouldn’t surprise anyone.

VGC reports CDPR CEO Adam Kiciński stating that since its late September release to current-gen hardware and PC, the game’s sole expansion managed to blow beyond 4.3 million copies sold. Obviously, the Polish studio is quite happy for the success, especially since it’s already underway on making a second game in the series and continuing to build its multimedia empire.

“We are very pleased with the launch of Phantom Liberty. Successful release of the expansion, along with Update 2.0 which introduces a slew of additional improvements, elevates Night City gameplay to another level – in terms of quality. This is an important achievement given our plans to further develop the franchise.”

What do you think? Have you played Phantom Liberty? Let us know below!