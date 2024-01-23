CDPR Kicking Around Cyberpunk 2 Multiplayer Idea

CD Projekt Red had quite the comeback since its botched Cyberpunk 2077 launch, winning some awards at The Game Awards, and other outlets, now it seems multiplayer is on the table for its sequel. There were initially plans to have multiplayer in the original game before it was scrapped, much like a laundry list of other features following the disastrous launch.

Speaking to Reuters, co-CEOs Adam Badowski and Michal Nowakowski expressed that the team is considering multiplayer again. It’s worth pointing out that we know very little about Project Orion, the codename for Cyberpunk 2. What we do know, though, is the game is still working out a lot.

We know it will supposedly have branching story paths based on your Life Path, alongside some details like how it’s still working out if it’ll be first-person or third-person, but we’re still some time away. Though, hopefully it won’t be as painful of a wait as Cyberpunk 2077.

We won’t know for a while, as Project Polaris, AKA The Witcher 4, is next in line. Realistically, we’re probably looking at at least a six year wait, if not longer, especially as it’s predicted that the new Witcher game will release sometime between 2026 or 2027.

What do you think? Are you excited to see what comes next? Let us know below!