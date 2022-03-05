Bungie Hiring For New Project, Possibly Something Third-Person

Bungie is hiring staff for a brand-new project, according to The Game Post, that very well might lead down a different path than their powerhouse that is Destiny 2. The listings appear to have a preference for people who have experience with third-person character-focused action games be it platformers or isometric.

Meanwhile, their contract level designer position requires “experience building and iterating upon a multiplayer level for a PVP game.” It’s possible at least one of the projects in the works is going to offer something of a multiplayer third-person experience, which feels kind of out of left field for a studio who’s been pretty invested in the first-person field.

Earlier this year, it was set in stone that Bungie would join PlayStation family as an independent multi-platform developer and publisher.

