Bloober Team Making New Horror Game For Skybound

Polish game developer Bloober Team, best-known for Layers of Fear, The Medium, and Observer, as well as the upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake is working with The Walking Dead game owner, Skybound, to produce a new horror experience. Meanwhile, the dev is also working on a new horror IP for Take-Two Interactive’s Private Division.

As shared in a Polish press release (via Eurogamer), the horror dev has teamed up with Skybound to create a new horror game based on one of its many IPs slated for a 2025 release. It isn’t clear what property the team will be adapting, though. Standouts include The Walking Dead and Creepshow, though, it’s possible it could be a separate horror IP. Considering the critical panning of The Walking Dead’s latest exhibition into the gaming market — The Walking Dead: Destinites — it could go for a positive game.

We can’t say for sure, though, as The Walking Dead has, especially as of late, a rather troubled time making games that are properly “scary,” which Bloober Team has a track record of excelling at. Meanwhile, with the studio’s lofty sales expectations it wants for its future games, it likely inked a deal with a market-appealing IP. Whatever the case, this game — codenamed R — isn’t out for a while, so we have quite some time to mull over possible IPs.

What do you think? What IP do you think it is? Let us know below!