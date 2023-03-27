Silent Hill 2 Remake Called A “Poison Chalice” By Series Veteran

Silent Hill series writer Sam Barlow, who worked on Silent Hill: Origins and Shattered Memories, is wishing Bloober Team luck as the dev remains focused on releasing the Silent Hill 2 remake.

The rule of game development and life is that you can’t please everyone, and the act of remaking such a classic in horror game history is quite an example. Many are excited about the remake, but Barlow doesn’t seem to be among those who are raring to play a remade version of the horror game.

During an interview with PCGamesN, he discussed how the Silent Hill 2 remake is the “biggest poison chalice in video gaming.” Nonetheless, he wished the developer luck to make it and not piss off fans. It helps that Bloober Team is supposedly playing it safe and sticking close to the source material, only making changes to modernize the experience in certain sections.

It isn’t clear what changes will be made, but we can hope that they will be few and far enough between that we can give them a pass if it changes the flow a bit. It’s also fair to say that Bloober is expecting great things following the remake’s release, saying how future games could possibly surpass the 10 million copies sold milestone soon.

Full Silent Hill 2 Remake Statement

“Personally, I’m less excited about playing a remaster. It’s also like the biggest poison chalice in videogames, doing a remaster of Silent Hill 2. I mean, good luck to them because I don’t know how you can do that without upsetting people.”

