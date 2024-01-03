Bend Studio’s Cooking Something Up

Oregon-based developer Bend Studio is “cooking” up something, its first new game since 2019’s Days Gone. We don’t know who’s heading the kitchen or when it’ll be revealed, though.

In a post on Twitter, Bend’s official account responded to a person asking how things are going with its new unannounced IP. The simple “we cooking” response was about as on-brand for the dev as we’d expect from it. We know it’s gonna be a AAA PS5 exclusive with multiplayer, with the main goal being to build upon the existing multiplayer systems in its previous title.

Previously, a former Bend employee corroborated rumors that Naughty Dog and the studio banded together on a project, but it isn’t clear if that’s still going on after The Last of Us dev slashed The Last of Us Online.

We cooking — Bend Studio (@BendStudio) January 2, 2024

