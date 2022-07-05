Ubisoft Confirms Skull & Bones Re-Reveal This Month

Ubisoft is confirming their intentions to re-reveal Skull & Bones. Industry insider Tom Henderson was the scoop in late June alleging that the fourth of July week would see some sort of re-reveal.

Sure enough, Tuesday saw Ubisoft announcing its Ubisoft Forward would be returning with a mini-Forward later this month. The event is labeled as Ubisoft Forward Spotlight On and is going to feature an in-depth look at the newly revamped pirate-centered multiplayer adventure.

The event will also have a pre-show “full of surprises,” whatever that actually means. The mini-Forward will officially start at 11 AM PT.

As pointed out by GamesRadar, its YouTube description includes a link that invites people to sign up for “future live tests.” It’s still up in the air when the game will properly release.

Skull & Bones places you in a world inspired by the Indian Ocean during the “Golden Age of Piracy.” What started as a standard pirate fare complete with customization was delayed after its initial reveal back in 2017, but as of late it found itself with a “new vision” that has kept the game going and taking shape.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

