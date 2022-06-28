  • Home
Ubisoft Confirms Gamescom 2022 Attendance

June 28, 2022 Gabriel-Stanford-Reisinger No Comments

Ubisoft has confirmed on Twitter that they will be attending Gamescom 2022 this August. It’s unclear what exactly they’ll have to show at this time.

This means Ubisoft will be among the 250 big companies to be part of the hybrid event. Other developers confirmed to be part of Gamescom 2022 include THQ Nordic, Koch Media, and Bandai Namco. Though, we’re sure many more will poke their heads out in due time.

Around this time a year, the Assassin’s Creed developer will usually hold a showcase to coincide with E3, which has been cancelled full stop this year. It’s hard to say whether they’re going to host an event or not. Last year, they postponed it to July, so there’s that possibility.

It’s hard to pinpoint what they’re going to do for the event. As much as revealing the next Assassin’s Creed game seems like a net-positive for the company, it’s been confirmed already that they’re looking to September for that. As for Skull & Bones, they’re supposedly looking to re-reveal the game complete with all the bells and whistles sometime early next month. Perhaps a secondary trailer could be in order, but that’s to be determined.

Gamescom 2022 will occur from August 24 through the 28.

