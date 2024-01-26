Ubisoft Commits To Full Year Of Skull & Bones Content

Ubisoft’s will-it-release-won’t-it-release Skull & Bones seems to be readying for a launch next, with plans of a full year of post-launch content planned. The game initially entered development in 2013 and was revealed at E3 2017.

Ubisoft revealed a content roadmap on YouTube, showing off the planned four seasons. Each time-limited Season will run for 12 weeks before being replaced by the next, the game will see “dynamic changes in the world, new events, legendary rivals, and challenges for players to participate in” with each one.

The player is basically expected to grind with the goal to duke it out against the Pirate Lord of the Season. An open beta will be available ahead of the launch from February 8 to the 11. After that, fans will just have to wait a few days for the February 16 release date.

It seems we’re on the home stretch, which is kind of shocking to see with this game, as we kind of felt it was going to forever be in a limbo state, sure developer Ubisoft Singapore assured fans it was still in development, but it kept getting delayed and restarted upwards of six times.

