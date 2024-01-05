Menu Close

TLoU 2 Remastered’s No Return Mode Not For “Weak Hearts”

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger

The Last of Us 2 Remastered is right around the corner, releasing on January 19, and apparently, its No Return mode isn’t for the “weak of hearts.” The roguelike addition puts you as a select few notable characters from TLoU universe and tasks you with surviving wave upon wave of enemies.

Senior Character Artist Del Walker took to Twitter to warn players that this new mode is stressful and is not for the “weak of heart.” Naturally, this just sounds like PR jargon, but with how Sony’s previous roguelike mode turned out — God of War: Ragnarok’s Valhalla — it might be a compelling reason to purchase this revamped release.

What do you think? Are you excited for this mode? Let us know below!

