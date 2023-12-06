New Trailer Shows Off TLoU 2 Remaster’s No Return Mode

New details have surfaced surrounding The Last of Us Part 2’s remaster, more particularly, the unique No Return mode. The trailer gives us a pretty good idea what we’re in for, and frankly, it might be worth a look.

Naughty Dog released a gameplay trailer showcasing the new mode, complete with more details about what to expect. The roguelike mode tasks you with fending off various different enemies across a number of locations as key characters in the franchise.

Each character is poised to have their own playstyle and we can imagine with the randomized encounters you’ll face, it’ll be quite a challenge.

What do you think? Are you excited about the remaster? Or are you mostly interested in No Return? Let us know below!