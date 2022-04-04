“They Were Really Cool” Abandoned Dev On Reaching Out To Konami

While plenty of people have long-since come to the conclusion that Blue Box Game Studios’ Abandoned has been well… abandoned, Blue Box founder, Hasan Kahraman, took to Colin Moriarty’s PlayStation-centered podcast, Sacred Symbols+ (via VGC), to discuss his experience communicating with Silent Hill publisher, Konami, during the height of conspiracy theories that his game was affiliated to the Konami property.

According to him, they seemed “really cool” after he emailed them about the whole ordeal.

“I reached out to them, I was stressed out because people thought it was Silent Hill. It got so out of hand, and you know, you’re this small developer, you’ve never had a big audience, you’re inexperienced. I reached out to Konami saying like, ‘Hey you know what, it was never my intention’ and they were really cool.”

For the longest time, it was speculated that Abandoned was an elaborate ruse and was spearheaded by Hideo Kojima. It wasn’t until June 2021 that Kahraman cleared the air and appeared on video. It also seems he is still adamant about the game’s release.

The public still has very little go off of and if it does see the light of day, we can’t imagine outlets will let Blue Box forget their history and prompting an unsavory stigma surrounding the studio.

