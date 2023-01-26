These 11 Games Will Be Leaving PlayStation Plus Extra, Premium On February 21

When Sony revealed their plans to expand their PlayStation Plus subscription service, one major change was implemented going forward.

PlayStation Plus, which has now become the Essential tier, gives you a handful of games each month to download and add to your gaming library. You will continue to have access to all of those games as long as you’re subbed.

The Extra and Premium tiers are a different story. While the games can be downloaded (or streamed) to your console, once these games leave PS Plus, you will no longer have access to them, which means you have a finite amount of time to complete these titles.

We reported which games left this month, now we’re giving you a heads-up of which titles leave on February 21.

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition

Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders

Pure Farming 2018

Rad Rodgers

Sine Mora EX

SkyDrift Infinity

Sparkle Unleashed

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

The Turing Test

Metro Exodus

Saints Row The Third Remastered

If you’re currently playing any of these games and still have work to do, this is your warning. While we wait for Dealabs to leak the PS Plus lineup, which games do you hope join Sony’s subscription service in February?

