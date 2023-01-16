These 10 Games Leave PlayStation Plus Extra, Premium On January 17

One of the most exciting aspects last year when Sony broke the news that their subscription services, PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, would be combined into one, was access to a library full of games for a monthly fee.

As someone who at one point in their life walked miles to the local rental shop to pay a small fee to borrow a single game, the instant access to hundreds of PlayStation games thanks to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium is truly a guilty pleasure.

As the library of games offered grows on a monthly basis, one downside is that titles will also be removed from the service based on the deals struck between Sony and publishers. This month the following 10 games will be removed from Extra and Premium come January 17, the same day the next wave of games join the service.

As a reminder, once a game is removed from the Extra or Premium library, it will no longer be available to play. Unlike the Essential tier which gives you access to games as long as you’re subscribed to PlayStation Plus. So if you’re enjoying any of the games above make sure to finish it by this upcoming Tuesday.

