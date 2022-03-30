What Each PlayStation Plus Tier Gets You

It’s been long-rumored that Sony was planning to wage war on Xbox with a new Game Pass-like model that would combine both PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now in a tiered model. Now, it’s been officially revealed that Sony is branching its subscription service into three tiers.

PlayStation Plus Essential

Each tier has its own benefits that will hopefully please many of the PS subscribers. Its basic tier, Essential, is just the same as regular PS Plus — exclusive games, cloud storage, online play, etc. Priced at $9.99 a month, $24.99 quarterly, or $59.99 every year.

PlayStation Plus Extra

The Extra tier is where things — obviously — start getting added. On top of the stuff offered in the Essential package, subscribers get access to around 400 games from the PS4 and PS5 from third-party studios as well as PlayStation Studios subsidiaries. Furthermore, it should be noted that these games are downloadable.

To subscribe to Extra, you’re looking at spending $14.99 a month, $39.99 quarterly, or $99.99 a year.

PlayStation Plus Premium

Because every service almost feels contractually obligated to offer a “premium” tier. PlayStation Plus Premium offers the stuff from both Essential and Extra while also throwing in another 340 games on top of Extra’s around 400. These added games appear to be from streamable games from the PS3 era. Other games in that list seem to be games from the OG PS1, PS2, and PSP. Of course, as expected, the PS Vita is getting shafted by Sony once again.

If you’re looking at PS2 and PSP games, you’ll be able to download them, but PS1 and PS3 need to be streamed.

Time-limited trials are also going to be a part of the service, meaning if you’re unsure if you want to get the game, you’ll be able to take it out for a test drive with something that has been a dying breed — a trial.

Premium is the most expensive of the bunch — $17.99 for a month, $49.99 every quarter, and $119.99 a year.

The Little Things

Some big hitting games are slated to hit the service including Death Stranding, Marvel’s Spider-Man, God of War, and much more. If you’re already a PlayStation Now customer, you have nothing the worry about, you’ll be transitioned in Premium at no additional charge to your active subscription.

This new tier system will hit the market in June.

