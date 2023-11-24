The Last Of Us Part 2 Remastered New Mode Contains 12 Levels

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered’s No Return mode is poised to feature 12 different levels. We learned of this new mode last week during its reveal, but the scope of it was left up in the air, but with 12 levels, it sounds rather expansive.

Spanish Twitter user Joanastic (via GamingBolt) spotted a former Naughty Dog employee spilling the beans on his involvement with 12 levels of the roguelike mode on LinkedIn.

The mode is supposed to use set pieces from the single-player campaign. We currently don’t know anything beyond the scope of levels, assuming the former employee worked on all the levels, that is. Characters and No Return’s mechanics are all still under wraps, but we can hope the playable characters will be just as expansive, if not more so, with such a long list of characters to pull from.

What do you think? Are you excited about the remaster’s new modes? Let us know below!