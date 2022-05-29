Street Fighter 6 Rumored To Appear During State Of Play

The State of Play happening later this week is, of course, leading to quite a few wonders as to what this 30-minute showcase will hold. One thing we know for sure is reveals from third-party partners will share the spotlight with PSVR2 content. Industry insider, Jeff Grubb, has one particular game in mind when thinking about third-party reveals — Street Fighter 6.

Over on Twitter, he talked about how this is the one thing Capcom “definitely supposed to have for these summer reveals.”

"exciting reveals from our third-party partners" This is probably where SF6 shows up. It's the one thing Capcom is definitely supposed to have for these summer reveals. — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) May 27, 2022

Grubb further added fuel to the fire by replying to another user’s tweet noting that it sounds like God of War won’t be a part of it and wondered if this meant SF6 would. His response was simply saying that fits what he was told.

Capcom initially teased Street Fighter 6 back in February, featuring a short teaser and logo reveal. If it is part of the event, here’s hoping for a gameplay reveal or something like that.

The next State of Play is happening Thursday at 3 PM Pacific.

