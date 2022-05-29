  • Home
Street Fighter 6 Rumored To Appear During State Of Play

May 29, 2022 Gabriel-Stanford-Reisinger No Comments

The State of Play happening later this week is, of course, leading to quite a few wonders as to what this 30-minute showcase will hold. One thing we know for sure is reveals from third-party partners will share the spotlight with PSVR2 content. Industry insider, Jeff Grubb, has one particular game in mind when thinking about third-party reveals — Street Fighter 6.

Over on Twitter, he talked about how this is the one thing Capcom “definitely supposed to have for these summer reveals.” 

Grubb further added fuel to the fire by replying to another user’s tweet noting that it sounds like God of War won’t be a part of it and wondered if this meant SF6 would. His response was simply saying that fits what he was told.

Capcom initially teased Street Fighter 6 back in February, featuring a short teaser and logo reveal. If it is part of the event, here’s hoping for a gameplay reveal or something like that.

The next State of Play is happening Thursday at 3 PM Pacific.

