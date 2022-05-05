God Of War Ragnarok-Focused State Of Play Looking Unlikely

Now that games like Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, and Ghostwire: Tokyo are out in the wild, it seems like us PlayStation gamers have one big title with a secretive release date to look forward to — God of War Ragnarok. Because of this and its release coming this year, we could all hope that more comes forward ahead of its release, but odds are, it’s not happening any time soon.

While fuel has been added to the speculation that God of War’s next and final Norse outing is complete, the idea that the next State of Play will center around the Norse adventure appears to be stamped out by reliable industry insider, Ashhong, who tempered expectations, telling people not to expect anything anytime too soon.

Ashhong’s simple statement comes not long after the four-year anniversary of the initial release of God of War 2018, in which Cory Barlog took to Twitter to tell people that no new details were ready to be shared at the time. Sure, it’s been a bit, but odds are, it’s gonna take even more time before Santa Monica Studio wants to show off what God of War Ragnarok has in store for us.

