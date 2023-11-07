Menu Close

Stranger Things Returns To Dead By Daylight 2 Years After Removal

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger

Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive has announced the return of its Stranger Things tie-in content after its removal two years ago. The content was removed in August 2021 following its license with Netflix expiring.

In a recent press release by Behaviour, it announced that all the content scrapped back in 2021 is now back, including the Survivors and The Demogorgon. This time, the content will be available to players for the “foreseeable future.”

It’s also worth pointing out, the developer doesn’t seem to have plans to bring back Stranger Things-related trophies, at least not at the moment.

What do you think? Have you jumped back in on the action? Let us know below!

