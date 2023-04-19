Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PS5 File Size Revealed

Respawn Entertainment‘s upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is going to be a big game, not in the sense of scope, though it will be complete with rideable creatures and fast travel.

As reported by PlayStation Game Size, the upcoming adventure title will eat up 147.577 GB. For context, this would make it among the largest file sizes in Sony’s current-gen library.

We shouldn’t be surprised at its large file size, though, as PC specifications were released a few weeks back, and those reported a 155 GB download. Even so, most big-budget games have kept their file sizes relatively low on PS5 thanks, in part, to modern compression tech.

That said, looking at monolithic games on the PS5, God of War Ragnarok is a mere 85 GB, Hogwarts Legacy is only 80 GB, Elden Ring is a staggeringly small 44-ish, and Horizon Forbidden West clocks in at 118 GB.

Players can pre-load Star Wars Jedi: Survivor starting on April 26, giving you three days to clear space on your SSD. Perhaps it’s time to look into getting extra storage, huh?

🚨 STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor™ 🟫 Download Size : 147.577 GB (Version: 1.000.001) 🟦 Pre-Load : April 26

⬜ Launch : April 28 🟥 #StarWarsJediSurvivor #PS5 pic.twitter.com/u7eOZ0FON5 — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) April 19, 2023

