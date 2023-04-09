Check Out This Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Final Glimpse

Before the official launch of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Respawn Entertainment has given fans one last glimpse into the game’s gameplay.

The trailer, which warns us that not everything seen is actual gameplay, still showcases real footage that looks like they go hard to make sure fans know this game isn’t like the rest and will be pretty to boot. Unlike Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, this one seeks to bridge the gap and draw in “casual” and “hardcore” gamers with a difficulty option.

We aren’t completely sure how Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will turn out, but we can safely say it will at least look pretty when it launches on digital and physical storefronts on April 28.

