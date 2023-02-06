Star Wars Jedi: Survivor To Feature Fast Travel, Rideable Creatures

Respawn Entertainment’s working hard on Electronic Art’s next Star Wars game. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is shuttling onto digital storefronts in late April.

During an interview with PLAY, game director Stig Asmussen disclosed some new details about the game and its world. Chief among the features that will certainly make some players eager to play while also a bit bitter to others, Respawn is including a fast travel feature. It’s worth noting, though, if you aren’t one for fast travel — trust us we all know that one person who isn’t — there will also be an alternative way to get around at a quicker pace.

In the same breath, Asmussen also revealed ridable creatures will be a feature in the upcoming sequel. If you are more of the one who wants to immediately get from one point to another, fast travel is your go-to, but if you just want a faster pace than running everywhere while still wanting to get the choice of exploring the land, these ridable creatures are more your pace.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was initially slated for a March release date, but the team decided that it needed a few more weeks in the oven to really make sure it reaches their quality standards. It being an EA game drew a lot more relieved sighs than others as this could mean the developers care about the project rather than just fulfilling a contractual obligation.

The Star Wars game releases on April 28, 2023.

Stig Asmussen’s Fast Travel In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Comment

“We will feature both fast travel and rideable creatures to help players quickly get from point A to B, and back to A. The fast-travel is point to point, and the rideable creatures offer a way to quickly negotiate between points and explore what is in between.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

